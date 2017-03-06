Car veers off Texas 114 overpass at Kimball Avenue in Southlake

A car veered into the median of Texas 114 in Southlake on Monday, going off an overpass and onto North Kimball Avenue, police said.
The driver suffered serious injuries.
The accident happened about 1 p.m., police said.
Witnesses told police that the driver’s black Kia Soul was heading west on 114 when it veered into the median and drove off the road.
Kimball Avenue remained closed at 114 at 4 p.m. Traffic was being diverted onto the 114 service road.
Ryan Osborne
