March 5, 2017 8:02 AM

Armed burglars smash back door to home, surprise Hurst resident

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

HURST

Police continued their search Sunday for armed burglary suspects who shattered a back door to a home, but fled when they encountered a resident.

No injuries were reported in the home invasion that occurred in the 900 block of Mountain Terrace.

The burglary occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Friday just a few blocks east of North East Mall.

A woman told police that two suspects rang the front door bell, but she did not answer it.

The suspects walked around to the back of the house and entered the backyard through a gate.

The woman told police she was working at home when she heard a loud crash at the back door.

When the woman walked into the living room, she was confronted by two white men and noticed that her back door was shattered, police said.

One of the suspects pointed a handgun at her, but said nothing, police said.

The suspects turned and ran out the back door while the woman ran out of the front door, police said.

Both suspects are white men and about 5-foot-9. The suspect with the gun wore a white bandana over his face and was dressed all in black.

Anyone with information should call Hurst police at 817-788-7180.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

