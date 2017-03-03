Case of whooping cough diagnosed in Keller Central High School student

An official with the Keller school district sent home a letter to parents confirming that medical personnel had diagnosed a case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in a Central High School student, according to published reports.
Other students who shared a classroom with the student who has contracted the disease may have been exposed, according to a story from CBS news.
Whooping cough infects the respiratory system, causing cold-like symptoms that over a period of two to six weeks may escalate into coughing fits that can cause vomiting or difficulty breathing.
Adults, teens and vaccinated children will have milder symptoms that are similar to bronchitis or asthma, and may include a fever, runny nose, difficulty catching one's breath and strong coughing fits that may be worse at night, the news release said.
The disease is easily spread in the air by talking, sneezing or coughing, and it can be fatal in infants under a year old.
This story includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments