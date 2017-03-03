Teacher sues, says she was fired for refusing to work in mold-infested class

A teacher who claimed that she was fired from her job for not coming to work after her classroom made her sick filed a lawsuit in federal court on Friday.
Autumn Stewart, who was once a sixth and seventh grade social studies teacher at Medlin Middle School, states in her lawsuit that she was assigned to teach in a water-damaged, mold-infected classroom that caused her to suffer from short term memory loss, confusion, headaches, nausea and near liver failure.
Northwest Independent School District officials fired Stewart on April 11, 2016, according to a news release from John Judge, the Austin-based attorney representing her.
“Ms. Stewart spoke out when her toxic workplace environment threatened her health, but continued to perform her teaching duties as her health permitted,” Judge states in the release. “Not only did the school refuse to give her a cleaner classroom, school officials accused her of faking her symptoms then fired her for defying an order to return to a building that she knew was contaminated.”
According to the lawsuit, Stewart’s physician diagnosed her with Trichothecene mycotoxin poisoning, a condition that can be caused by multiple types of fungi. The physician requested that Stewart be removed from the infected classroom but the district refused to grant that request, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also states that district officials accused Stewart of faking her symptoms and told her that she was a solid teacher aside from being out sick all the time.
Stewart was moved to another school about the same time she moved with her family to another house, according to the lawsuit. Stewart later discovered there was mold in the house to which she relocated, the lawsuit states. Stewart’s illness continued, the lawsuit states.
Stewart was terminated after she refused to attend a training session at Northwest High School, which she said smelled like mold, according to the lawsuit.
Kitty Poehler, the school district’s risk manager, told Stewart that she had to re-enter the high school or she would risk losing her job, the lawsuit stated.
Officials with the Northwest Independent School District declined to comment regarding the lawsuit’s claims saying they had not been notified of a lawsuit. School district officials also would not comment about Stewart’s firing, saying that personnel matters are protected.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments