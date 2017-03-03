Wreck blocks traffic at Grapevine Texas 360 and 121 interchange

Motorists are being asked to avoid the Texas 360 and Texas 121 area in Grapevine due to the investigation of an 18-wheeler wreck that is blocking traffic in all directions.
Grapevine firefighters were working Friday to clear the wreckage caused by the collision of an 18-wheeler that apparently crashed into a guardrail, said Randy Frisinger, Grapevine fire marshal.
It appears that no other vehicles were involved in the wreck, Frisinger said. The collision occurred about 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Texas 360 near the Texas 121 interchange, Frisinger said.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to Frisinger. The truck driver was out of his vehicle when firefighters arrived, Frisinger said. It is unknown whether there were any other injuries related to the collision, Frisinger said.
Texas 360 at Stone Myers Parkway is shut down, Frisinger said. Parts of Texas 121, the service road and Texas 360 were blocked as firefighters and other emergency personnel investigated the wreck and worked to re-open the roadways.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
