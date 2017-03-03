Soaring Valor trip reinforces patriotism from the ‘greatest to the latest’

When Vietnam Veteran Gary Littrell sees football players in the NFL take a knee during the National Anthem it stengthens his conviction to uphold patriotism and to honor the American flag.
Littrell joined 40 World War II veterans who were paired with 40 Grapevine-Colleyville high school juniors on the Soaring Valor trip to the National WW II Museum March 1-3 in New Orleans. Soaring Valor is a Gary Sinise Foundation program —in partnership with American Airlines, the museum and the Airpower Foundation—that allows “the greatest generation” to inspire the “latest generation.”
The veteran and Medal of Honor recipient gave the keynote address at a send-off ceremony Thursday night at Grapevine High School gym where a giant American flag draped the wall.
"If you can’t stop for 1 minute and 15 seconds, stand and put your hand over your heart...you’re wrong," Littrell said.
Littrell said that the flag is draped over the coffin of every fallen American soldier and symbolizes sacrifice and freedom, while the anthem pays tribute to the flag which "represents our country."
An Army sergeant honored for heroic actions leading a battalion under siege in 1970, Littrell said his mission in life now is to bring respect for the flag back to the forefront.
The ceremony also included speeches by actor Gary Sinise and Mary Eisenhower, the granddaughter of President and WWII General Dwight D. Eisenhower, and patriotic music by Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage high school band and choir students.
Inspiring patriotism generation to generation
In the most poignant moment of the event, students presented special challenge coins to the veterans they were accompanying.
The coin, designed by Colleyville Elementary student Lucy Dellosso, was part of a district-wide contest for fifth-graders.
Junior Shannon Finnigan, who was paired with Navy veteran Jimmie Dyer, said, “I’m hoping to learn what it was like to live through that. I think we need to learn about it so we don’t repeat it.”
Walter Haynie, a Navy veteran who served in the Pacific, said he was looking forward to fellowship with other veterans and getting to know his teen travel buddy, Aman Zindani.
Zindani said he wanted to learn more about those who protected his country and sacrificed so much for freedom.
While the Gary Sinise Foundation has organized many trips for WWII veterans to Normandy, Washington, D.C., and the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, this is the first trip of this scale that pairs the aging soldiers with students.
American Airlines provided transportation to New Orleans with flight crews who volunteered their time.
At the National WWII Museum, officials were to record the video stories and memories of the veterans.
Littrell said he was looking forward to accompanying the 40 veterans and their student buddies on the Soaring Valor trip because the men who trained him as a soldier were part of “the greatest generation.”
Sinise, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role of Vietnam-era soldier Lt. Dan in “Forrest Gump,” said his uncle was a World War II vet who died several years ago and inspired him to do what he could to make sure those soldiers and their sacrifices were not forgotten.
“We need to do everything we can to preserve the stories of our heroes before they’re all gone. And for these kids to get the chance to interact with them will be an experience they never forget,” Sinise said.
Superintendent Robin Ryan, an Army veteran, said the Soaring Valor partnership with Grapevine-Colleyville schools goes beyond educating to inspiring pride and patriotism.
“These types of interactions perpetuate that patriotism generation to generation,” Ryan said.
Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
