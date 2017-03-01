Slain Euless officer remembered for his service to community

It’s been a year since officer David Hofer was ambushed and killed in a Euless park, but it was not his death that family, friends and colleagues came together to remember on Wednesday.
They came to cherish their time with Hofer, and honor his service.
“Blessed are the peacemakers,” said Euless police chaplain Mark Masey, praying as Hofer’s family placed a wreath at the city’s Police and Fire Memorial. “Let us never ever have to add another name to this wall.”
Hofer, 29, was shot and killed at J.A. Carr Park on March 1, 2016, after answering a call of shots fired in the area. Upon arriving at the park he encountered Jorge “Brian” Gonzalez, a 22-year-old mentally ill drug addict, who shot the officer at close range. Other officers returned fire, fatally wounding Gonzalez. Both died later that day in local hospitals.
We forget that under that uniform, they are amazing, wonderful and caring people. They want to help others have a better life.
Meret Hofer, David Hofer’s sister
Hofer had moved to North Texas in 2014 from New York City, where he had worked as a police officer in the Ninth Precinct in the East Village for five years. News of his death triggered a steady stream of support, including at his memorial service at Pennington Field in Bedford, where thousands filled the stands to honor the slain officer.
Speaking after Wednesday’s brief service, Hofer’s sister said she and her family were overwhelmed and grateful for all of the support from their “blue family” and the Euless community.
“Tragically, we lost someone we loved more than anything,” Meret Hofer said. “Most don’t have hundreds rallying around them. We couldn’t have done this without their help.”
Meret Hofer said police officers from across the county regularly check in on how her family is handling their loss.
“We forget that under that uniform, they (police officers) are amazing, wonderful and caring people. They want to help others have a better life,” she said.
Police Chief Mike Brown said Hofer’s death was a traumatic loss for the police officers and the city they serve.
“We dealt with this (a death of an officer) in the early 1980s when officer Michael Williams was killed in the line of duty,” Brown said. “You never get over it.”
After Hofer was shot, two officers returned fire, fatally wounding Gonzalez.
The cases of officers Michael Sarro and Ed Pietrowski will be presented to a Tarrant County grand jury on March 9, officials said.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
Comments