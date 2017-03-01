Worker stabbed to death at Grapevine business, suspect arrested

A worker was stabbed to death Wednesday morning during a fight with another man at a business on Industrial Boulevard, police said.
A suspect, identified by police as Jose V. Barron of Grand Prairie, was arrested without incident at another business in the area.
The name of the 42-year-old victim had not been released, pending notification of relatives.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing shortly after 9 a.m. in the 600 block of Industrial Boulevard. When officers arrived, witnesses told police that two temporary workers at Butterfly Valves and Controls Inc. had gotten into an altercation that led to the stabbing.
The suspect fled after the stabbing, police said.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, where he died.
Barron, who remained in custody Wednesday, faces a murder charge.
