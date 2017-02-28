Two students hurt when Denton school bus hits parked car

Two students were injured Tuesday morning when a Denton school bus crashed into a parked car on a city street, police said.
A 16-year-old student and an 18-year-old who suffered minor injuries were taken to Medical City Denton. Their conditions were not available.
The two students were among 32 on the Denton school district bus. The 41-year-old female bus driver was not injured, police said.
The accident was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Hilcroft Avenue.
The school bus was traveling west on Hilcroft Avenue when it hit a parked car, forcing it into a second vehicle.
The two vehicles in the crash were a white Ford Explorer and a green Ford Fiesta. Both were unoccupied.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
