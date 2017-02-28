Suspect shot at by police identified in North Richland Hills case

A driver who police say reached for a weapon during a traffic stop and then was fired upon by an officer has been identified as Juan Gonzalez of Arlington.
Gonzalez, 22, was not injured in the incident Feb. 18.
Police identified the officer as Filipe Carmichael, a 19-year veteran of the department.
Gonzalez faces an evading-arrest charge in the case. He posted bail Feb. 19, and could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Carmichael initiated a traffic stop about 6:50 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 6300 block of Davis Boulevard and approached the vehicle from the passenger side, police said.
Gonzalez reportedly “made a sudden lunge” toward the officer while reaching for a weapon in the passenger seat, police said.
Carmichael fired his weapon but did not injure Gonzalez. The driver then complied with the officer’s commands, police said.
Additional officers arrived as backup and found a machete in the passenger seat.
Carmichael was placed on routine administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted, police said.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments