DWI suspect crashes into patrol car, Garland officer hurt

An officer was injured early Sunday when his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunken driver on the President George Bush Turnpike, police said.
After hitting the patrol car, the motorist attempted to walk away from the scene, but she was detained, police said Sunday.
The 14-year-old police veteran who authorities did not identify suffered back and neck injuries, and he was taken to Plano Medical Center. He did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.
The officer was expected to be released soon, police said.
Police identified the suspect as Kelsey Harrington, 26, of Rockwall.
The wreck occurred at 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of President George Bush Turnpike near Campbell Road.
The officer had responded to a vehicle fire on the highway and he was attempting to block traffic when his vehicle was struck in the rear by a white Toyota car.
Harrington faces charges of driving while intoxicated and fail to stop and render aid, police said.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
