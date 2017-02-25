Jailer provides clothing, shoes and more to needy inmates

Four years ago, jailer Melany Krazer would ask friends for clothes or shoes, or rush to her vehicle to get them for inmates to wear as they left the North Richland Hills Jail.
“We have a lot that come here barefoot,” Krazer said.
She finally found a bin, stocked it with adult clothes and shoes, and placed it in the jail. Now four bins are used.
Last summer, Krazer had to use Google every time an inmate asked for help with an addiction problem or with a housing issue. She’d print out the information and hand it to inmates or their families
Krazer got a stand, placed it in the jail lobby in November and stocked it with brochures and pamphlets from programs and agencies that could provide services for inmates.
“Every day, we probably give out clothes to inmates when they leave,” Krazer said. “And I see friends or family members of inmates looking and taking pamphlets.”
For her service to the community and the inmates, Krazer, 32, was recently awarded the North Richland Hills Police Department’s Meritorious Service Award.
“Detention Officer Krazer recognized the need of those in the community who are often forgotten and demonstrated great initiative to heighten awareness of the resources available to them,” Police Chief Jimmy Perdue said in an email. “She is a very dedicated member of our department and performed above and beyond her normal duty in her commitment and dedication to serving the citizens of the City of North Richland Hills.”
Krazer and the detention staff have their hands full. Last year, more than 5,500 inmates were processed at the jail, which also serves as the detention facility for Richland Hills, Watauga and Haltom City.
Krazer has been a detention officer for four years.
“I got into law enforcement because I wanted to be a homicide detective,” Krazer said. “And that’s still my goal.”
But Krazer has found a home as a detention officer.
She continues to find services that help inmates locate jobs, health care and housing. As for her clothes bins, Krazer and her friends are still collecting jackets, pants, shirts, dresses, shoes and underwear for adult male and female inmates.
Krazer hopes to expand the jail’s small resource center and clothes bin to other area jails.
“When I talk to agencies about their services, I’m asked what about other jails,” Krazer said. “It seems like a resource center would be worth having at jails.”
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments