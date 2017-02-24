Arlington man killed in motorcycle crash on Grapevine highway

An Arlington man died early Friday morning after his motorcycle crashed on a highway in Grapevine, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
About 11:30 p.m. Thursday, motorcyclist Juan Estrada, 53, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he went off the left side of the Interstate 635 connector from Texas 114 and struck a guard rail, according to Amanda McNew, Grapevine Police Department’s media manager. No other vehicles were involved.
Estrada died at a hospital just after midnight Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office. The cause of death was ruled as multiple blunt-force injuries due to ejection after a collision with a fixed object.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
