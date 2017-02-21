Ex-employee identified as ‘person of interest’ in Haltom City fire

An ex-employee of an auto repair shop that suffered heavy damage from a fire last year has been identified as a “person of interest” in the blaze, a fire official said Tuesday.
Fire officials released Tuesday a photograph of James Sikes, in hopes that someone knows his whereabouts.
Sikes is wanted for questioning in the March 14, 2016, fire at Ken’s Auto Repair, 4010 N.E. 28th St.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries in that fire, which caused $70,000 damage.
Sikes is a former employee of the auto repair business.
“I talked to him (Sikes) just a few minutes about a week after the fire, but since that time we have not been able to find him,” Fire Marshal Fred Napp said Tuesday in a telephone interview.
Firefighters responded to the blaze about 5 a.m. March 14, 2016, and found flames in the northeast corner of the building.
A firefighter suffered a laceration while battling the fire, Napp said.
Firefighters extinguished the flames, and investigators later determined that it was arson.
In a previous news release, fire officials noted that the suspect may have sustained flash burns to his face and hands.
Sikes had worked as a mechanic at the business, Napp said.
The fire marshal said that Sikes has lived in Amarillo and various locations in Tarrant County, including Watauga.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
