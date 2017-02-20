HistoryMaker Homes moves into new Grapevine headquarters

HistoryMaker Homes, which has been in growth mode, has moved into a bigger headquarters in Grapevine.
The 68-year-old home builder, which says it doubled its revenue in the last two years, has relocated to a new 28,000-square-foot office and showroom at 1038 Texan Trail, just north of downtown Grapevine, with 130 employees. The company previously had 11,500 square feet at 9001 Airport Freeway in North Richland Hills.
“In addition to needing more physical space for more employees, it was important to become more centrally located as we continue to expand throughout DFW,” said Nelson Mitchell, Hisitory Maker’s CEO, in a statement. “Once we began to expand in Houston, it made sense to be located near DFW Airport to bring even more efficiency. Grapevine is also a central location for our customers as we bring them to our new 5,000-square-foot showroom. It’s also ideal as we recruit top talent as we continue to grow.”
The company has three brands: HistoryMaker, Rendition and Rendition Luxury, with starting prices from approximately $150,000 to more than $3 million. The fourth-generation family-owned business was launched by Mitchell’s great grandfather, Olen N. Mitchell, Sr. and his son, Olen, Jr., in 1949.
HistoryMaker company said it completed more than 800 home starts in 2016, with revenue climbing to $200 million, up from $90 million in 2014.
In the past decade, it has expanded from Tarrant County to build in communities across North Texas, and last year entered the Houston market.
Steve Kaskovich: 817-390-7773, @stevekasko
