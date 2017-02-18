Machete found in vehicle after officer fires weapon during traffic stop

An officer fired their weapon early Saturday after a driver reportedly reached for a weapon during a traffic stop in North Richland Hills, a police spokeswoman said.
An officer initiated a traffic stop about 6:50 a.m. at the 6300 block of Davis Boulevard and when he approached the vehicle from the passenger side, the driver reportedly “made a sudden lunge” towards the officer while reaching for a weapon in the passenger seat, said Officer Carissa Katekaru, police spokeswoman.
The officer then fired their weapon but did not injure the driver. The driver then complied with officer’s commands, Katekaru said.
Additional officers arrived as backup and found a machete in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
The driver was later arrested and taken to North Richland Hills Jail but has not been identified.
The officer, who has not been identified, has been placed on routine administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted, Katekaru said.
A witness driving by said one lane of Davis Boulevard was closed and caution tape was surrounding a red pickup truck and a police patrol vehicle around 10 a.m. while officers investigated the incident.
On Friday, police in North Richland Hills responded to a family violence call at a home near Davis Boulevard and had a standoff with a man who surrendered peacefully after about six and half hours.
A 5-year-old girl, her mother and another woman were rescued from the home. The mother and the other woman were transported to the hospital
Robert Winsett, 49, faces charges of aggravated asssault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family member causing bodily injury.
Press Release PR 17-05 – Family Violence https://t.co/n339sSaks2 pic.twitter.com/cT3XLxxsO5— NRH Police (@NRHPD) February 17, 2017
