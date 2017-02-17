Girl, 5, rescued in North Richland Hills domestic violence situation

SWAT officers entered a home and rescued a 5-year-old girl during a family violence situation near Davis Boulevard Friday morning,police said.
A man was still inside the home, said police spokeswoman Officer Carissa Katekaru of the North Richland Hills Police Department. The girl’s condition was not certain but she is believed to be in good shape, Katekaru said.
Police were negotiating with the man at about 9:20 a.m.
Officers initially responded to the home at Shadywood and Clear Spring lanes at about 5 a.m., Katekaru said.
Police vchicles, fire department trucks and the police command center vehicle were clustered around the home Friday morning.
Davis Blvd shut down in both directions near North Tarrant and Shadywood for a Police incident. Seek an alternate route. #TrafficAlert— NRH Police (@NRHPD) February 17, 2017
Davis Boulevard was closed just before 8 a.m. from Shadywood Lane to North Tarrant Parkway for police activity, according to a tweet from the department.
Follow Star-Telegram reporter @MarkSmith_FWST on Twitter for updates from the scene.
This story is developing.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments