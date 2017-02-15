Masked bandits beat elderly Irving man, tie couple up in home invasion

Armed masked men rushed into the home of an elderly couple early Wednesday, beat up the man and tied the couple up, police said.
The 82-year-old homeowner was “severely beaten” in the home invasion and had to be taken to a nearby hospital, police said. His condition was not available.
“He was pistol-whipped,” Irving police spokesman James McLellan said Wednesday in a telephone interview.
His 76-year-old wife was checked by paramedics at the scene.
The men broke into the home about 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fouts Drive as the couple slept, police said. No one else was in the home.
“The suspects demanded cash,” McLellan said. “The couple has some sort of ties with a local business and the suspects seemed to have known about it.”
The suspects ransacked the home before fleeing, but police had not determined whether the bandits stole anything.
The woman was able to call 911 after freeing herself, police said.
“It was a 911 hangup, but a dispatcher called back and she managed to answer and report what had happened,” McLellan said.
Police could only describe the suspects as four adult Hispanic men, and there were no descriptions of a suspect vehicle.
Detectives were contacting Dallas police about a home invasion that occurred there last week.
McLellan said Wednesday that Irving police did not have any information as to whether the Dallas home invasion involved the same suspects as those who attacked the elderly couple.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
