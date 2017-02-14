Woman in her 80s robbed at gunpoint in Watauga home invasion, police say

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a woman in her 80s in a home invasion in Watauga on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called about 10:15 a.m. to a home in the 6100 block of Estill Drive, according to a police press release.
When they arrived, the woman told them that a man broke into her home, shoved her to the ground and held her at gunpoint as he demanded money and jewelry. He stole her wallet and cash, along with some jewelry, said Sgt. Jason Babcock, police spokesman.
The woman was not injured.
The suspect — described as a black man in his 20s who was wearing a dark blue coat and brown work pants — drove away from the home in a white, four-door car. Police obtained surveillance video of the car, which appeared to be a Dodge Intrepid.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Watauga police at (817) 514-5783.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
