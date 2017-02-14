North Texas robbers strike after victims cash checks, use ATMs

A group of robbers accused in at least nine holdups since New Year Eve’s are targeting residents who cashed checks at businesses or used ATMS, police said Tuesday.
Detectives believe the three suspects followed residents after they got money at a check-cashing business or ATM and robbed them at gunpoint.
Police said at least eight holdups have occurred in Irving and one in Grapevine, where a father and son were robbed after going to an Irving check-cashing business.
“In some cases, the victims have been pistol-whipped,” Irving police spokesman James McLellan said in a Tuesday telephone interview.
Police have released photographs from business surveillance cameras of the three suspects in hopes that someone would recognize them and contact authorities. The photographs were taken Feb. 3 as the suspects used one of the victim’s credit cards after a robbery.
McLellan said the robbers have followed victims to their homes before stealing from them, but there have been a few cases where the holdups occurred in the business parking lot.
Here are the holdups that the robbers are accused of being involved with in the past few weeks:
Dec. 31: Irving. A victim was robbed after visiting PLS Check Cashers on North Belt Line Road. Victim robbed in parking lot.
Jan. 29: Grapevine. A father and son returned home when two armed suspects walked up to them and demanded money. The two had been at PLS Check Cashers on North Belt Line Road. The suspects took about $180 and other items.
Jan. 30: Irving. Suspects followed a victim who cashed a check at PLS Check Cashers on North Belt Line Road to an apartment complex in northwest Irving. Suspects robbed the victim at the apartment complex.
Feb. 3: Irving. Three separate holdups. A victim was robbed at the Chase ATM across the street from PLS Check Cashers on North Belt Line Road. A second holdup occurred when a victim was robbed in a residential driveway after visiting the PLS Check Cashers on North Belt Line Road. A third holdup involved a victim robbed after driving home from that PLS business.
Feb. 4: Another victim was robbed after cashing a check at PLS Check Cashers on North Belt Line.
Feb. 8: Irving: An employee with PLS Check Cashers on North Belt Line was robbed at gunpoint after she got money from the Chase ATM across the street from the business. Suspects followed her to an apartment parking lot, where she was robbed.
Saturday: Irving: Victim was robbed after cashing a check at PLS Check Cashers on Irving Boulevard.
Call in a tip
Anyone with information on these robbers should contact Irving police at 972-273-1010 or send tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofriving.org on case number 17-2652.
Source: Irving police
