Grapevine man rejects plea deal on charges of solicitation of a young girl

A Grapevine man accused of soliciting a 9-year-old girl to have sex with him has rejected a plea deal for seven years in prison.
Jonathan Ashley Butler, 37, declined the deal Jan. 27 on the charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.
The mother of the young girl last year gave police information leading them to arrest Butler, who is accused of trying to meet her daughter after school for sex, police said.
If convicted, Butler faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In addition to declining the plea agreement, Butler requested a new attorney, saying he was not getting proper representation from court-appointed attorney Chris Castanon of Arlington, according to court documents.
“I felt my case should be dismissed upon grounds of entrapment but counsel failed to file motion so record shows ‘I’ defendant personally filed said motion,” Butler wrote in a motion to the court.
Castanon could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
Butler was arrested in February 2016 in Justin, where he thought he was going to meet the girl, police said.
Just days before Butler’s arrest, the girl’s mother alerted police after she saw “suspicious texts” on her daughter’s phone.
The mother pretended to be the daughter and texted him back, police said.
“He soon sent her inappropriate sexual texts,” police Sgt. Robert Eberling said in a February 2016 interview with the Star-Telegram.
With the help of investigators, a text was sent to Butler about meeting the girl in Justin, police said.
“He knew that she would be out of school, so he drove there in anticipation of getting a text from the girl as to a location where they would meet,” Eberling said in the interview.
Butler, who is married with children, gave investigators permission to search his phone and apartment.
Investigators said Butler did not meet the girl online but that his children knew the 9-year-old and he had gotten her telephone number when the children were together.
Butler, who had worked as a receptionist at a Trophy Club motel, remained in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth with bail set at $62,500.
Butler also has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to court documents.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
