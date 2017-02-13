Former Grapevine Councilman Stewart honored by the Northeast Leadership Forum

Newly-retired Grapevine construction and real estate investor and former city council member Roy Stewart received the Distinguished Leadership Award from the Northeast Leadership Forum at its Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon earlier this month.
The event was held in the grand hall at the NRH Centre in North Richland Hills.
“We are honoring Roy for his decades of selfless service to our community, most specifically in the Grapevine area,” said Vicki Truitt, Chairman of the Northeast Leadership Forum. “For so many years, Roy has clearly personified how leaders participate in their communities. Not only has he played a leadership role, but he has also inspired others to step forward and make adifference in their own communities and organizations.”
As owner of Roy Stewart Homes, Stewart — who has built hundreds of homes in the Grapevine area and been showered with numerous educational and community accolades — retired from the City Council in 2014.
Stewart’s involvement in the community goes well beyond his service on the City Council, which began in 1996.
According to Pam Price of the Grapevine Historical Society, Stewart and his wife Joan “are two of Grapevine’s dream builders.”
“Their years of teaching and community service will long be seen and remembered in Grapevine,” Price said. “How enriched Grapevine and its citizens have been because these two people felt drawn to this small town and made it their own.”
Stewart, who was 82 at the time, said he was retiring because “it’s time,” knowing he was leaving the city in good hands.
“If you can say you really love a place like my wife and I can about Grapevine, then you’re in the right place,” Stewart said. “You can say a person loves a place. I love Grapevine.”
Asked about a highlight of his career, Stewart is proud that he built more than 500 area homes, mainly in Grapevine, Southlake, Colleyville and Fort Worth.
“One of my favorite sayings when I see someone whose home I built is, ‘You still owe me money,’ ” Stewart often says with a smile.
Among those who lauded Stewart at his retirement party was Councilwoman Sharron Spencer, who called her fellow councilmember “a gentleman.”
Stewart’s contribution to Grapevine includes serving on the board of trustees of the Grapevine-Colleyville school district and president of the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. He has served prominently with the Grapevine Rotary Club and AMBUCS.
Stewart has received numerous awards, including the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce D.E. Box Citizen of the Year Award, Grapevine Business of the Year, Grapevine Rotarian of the Year and Distinguished Friend Award given by the Grapevine-Colleyville Education Foundation.
Mayor William D. Tate said Stewart is “a quiet diploma” with a “quiet, easygoing personality” and the “ability to communicate with people and to motivate people.”
The Distinguished Leadership Award “honors that one person whose commitment to making a difference through outstanding leadership shines brightly and most obviously deserves recognition.”
The luncheon also gave special recognition to all Northeast Tarrant County law enforcement.
Northeast Leadership Forum is a non-profit membership association of business leaders, community leaders and elected officials who reside or do business in Northeast Tarrant County.
The organization works to enhance and promote the economic vitality and quality of life in Northeast Tarrant County by providing leadership, forums, and information exchanges for its members, and acts as a catalyst for communications, collaboration, and cooperation within the the area.
Marty Sabota: 817-390-7367, @martysabota
Comments