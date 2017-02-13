My Fit Foods closes all locations, including Southlake’s

Healthy food retailer My Fit Foods has closed all its stores, according to an announcement on its website.
“We know that you have depended on us to support your healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you,” says the announcement in part. No reason was offered for the closure.
KPRC-TV in Houston reported that all employees were let go Sunday without warning.
The Austin company had more than 50 locations in five states, according to the Austin Business Journal, which reported My Fit Foods had opened a 30,000-square-foot kitchen in Fort Worth in 2015 to prepare meals for 38 Texas and Oklahoma locations.
Besides Southlake, North Texas locations were also in Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas and Plano, the Dallas Morning News reported.
The company, which offered prepackaged healthy foods, had been in business since 2006, according to the website.
The business journal reported that My Fit Foods had been under pressure from an Austin competitor, Snap Kitchen.
Judy Wiley: 817-390-7843, @judygwiley
