February 12, 2017 10:58 AM

Two wounded in accidental shooting in North Richland Hills

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

A man was handling a handgun when it discharged Saturday afternoon, striking him and a woman, police said.

The victims who were not identified were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accidental shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Onyx Drive North.

A 52-year-old man was handling the weapon when it discharged, wounding him and hitting a 22-year-old woman, police said.

