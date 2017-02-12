Two wounded in accidental shooting in North Richland Hills

A man was handling a handgun when it discharged Saturday afternoon, striking him and a woman, police said.
The victims who were not identified were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The accidental shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Onyx Drive North.
A 52-year-old man was handling the weapon when it discharged, wounding him and hitting a 22-year-old woman, police said.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
