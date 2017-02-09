Teen thwarts abduction in NRH by trying to take photos with phone

A quick-thinking teen thwarted an abduction Thursday morning when he grabbed his cell phone and attempted to take pictures of a suspect, police said.
When he saw that the teen had the cell phone, the man returned to his vehicle and drove west on Hightower Drive towards Rufe Snow Drive, police said.
The teen managed to take a blurry photo of the man’s vehicle, but he did not take one of him, police said.
No injuries were reported.
The attempted abduction occurred about 7:30 a.m. as the 13-year-old boy was riding his bicycle to school in the area of Little Ranch Road and Hightower Drive.
The boy told police a Gray Nissan Titan drove up to him and the driver asked him if he needed a ride.
The teen answered “No,” but the driver stopped his vehicle and got out, police said.
“The child pulled his cell phone from his backpack and attempted to take pictures of the subject,” said police spokeswoman Carissa Katekaru in a news release. “The subject quickly returned to his vehicle and left.”
Police described the subject as a white man, red hair and red goatee, about 30 to 40 years old and about 6-foot.
He had three visible round marks on his left cheek.
The subject was wearing a black sweatshirt with a gray hood and sleeves with a deer logo on the front.
The vehicle is described as a Gray Nissan Titan, four-door with black rims, step bar and a roll bar with six round lights.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-427-7000.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
