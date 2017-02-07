Zuzu Verk went to boyfriend’s for ‘romantic dinner,’ then went missing, affidavit says

A Fort Worth woman whose remains were found in far West Texas last week had gotten into a heated argument with her boyfriend the night she disappeared in October, the boyfriend told police, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA-TV.
Zuzu Verk, 22, was a student at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, where she went missing Oct. 12. Her remains were found Friday, scattered in a shallow grave near the town.
Her remains were found “together with” plastic painter’s cloths that matched those bought by her boyfriend, Robert Fabian, the same day she went missing, the affidavit said.
After the remains were found, Fabian, 26, was arrested on a tampering with evidence charge, accused of concealing a corpse.
Fabian’s arrest warrant obtained by WFAA says Verk came over to his apartment for a “romantic dinner” and massage on the night of Oct. 11.
They began to argue, Fabian told police, over an ex-girlfriend of his, the affidavit said. Fabian said Verk left his apartment between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. to go home and take care of her dog.
Fabian initially told investigators that he stayed at his apartment the entire time Verk was there. But when asked why a neighbor saw him leave, Fabian admitted that he drove to a Dairy Queen about 3 a.m. “to think about his relationship with Zuzu,” the affidavit said.
When he returned, Verk was still at his apartment. He escorted her out and watched her leave, he told police.
Fabian’s downstairs neighbor later told police that he saw Verk’s vehicle still parked outside the apartments about 4 a.m.
Fabian’s friend, Chris Estrada, was arrested Monday in Arizona on a tampering with evidence charge.
Fabian called Estrada twice about 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 12, after his dinner with Verk, according to Fabian’s arrest warrant affidavit.
Later the same day, about 10 p.m., he bought the painter’s drop cloths at a Dollar General store with Estrada’s credit card, the affidavit said.
Fabian remained in custody in Alpine on Tuesday with his bail amount set at $500,000.
“We anticipate additional charges soon” for Fabian, Alpine police Chief Russell Scown said in a news conference Monday.
Several of Fabian’s relatives are also considered persons of interest in the case, Scown said, adding that more arrests “will eventually” be made.
