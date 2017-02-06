Officials: Man who killed officer died by police gunfire

2:29 Injured officer released from hospital Pause

2:03 Video Graphic: Wind turbines, how they’re built and how they work

1:38 Protesters march on TCU's campus in support of refugees and immigrants

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:24 Men shoot up Dallas restaurant after being thrown out

1:08 Jamie Dixon credits 'The Believers' and Trent Johnson in TCU's success

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording