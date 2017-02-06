Juvenile accused in Trophy Club bomb threat hoax arrested

A juvenile who is accused of being part of a hoax bomb threat at Byron Nelson High School last week has been arrested, police said Monday.
Police arrested a Byron Nelson student and are pursuing the arrest of a second suspect, according to a police department news release. The individual arrested has been charged with making a false alarm or report, a state jail felony because the false report involves a public primary or secondary school.
On Jan. 30, police were contacted by an unknown person at 2:46 p.m. who said that several pipe bombs had been placed around the building and that a suspect was inside the building with a handgun. The individual called back five times, for a total of six calls. In the sixth call, the caller stated that this was a hoax.
During the phone calls, the juvenile who eventually was arrested was texting from inside the school to provide information to the caller on the movement of police officers, the SWAT team, and the fact that helicopters were at the school. Because police were concerned the individual was inside the building, officials had students “shelter in place.” They also locked down adjacent Medlin Middle School for a short time.
After Trophy Club police searched the high school building with the help of several other area law enforcement agencies, they dismissed students at about 6:30 p.m.
Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
Comments