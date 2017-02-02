Haltom City officer gets written reprimand for spanking children

A Haltom City patrol officer received a written reprimand for spanking two children — with the permission of their grandmother — for running away from her in November, the police chief said Thursday.
The officer, who is not being identified, used a small child’s belt to “lightly tap” the bottoms of the 5-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister, after asking the grandmother’s permission, she said in a January interview with the Star-Telegram. The grandmother spoke on the condition that her name and those of the children not be used.
The officer, a seven-year veteran of the force, had stopped the kids from running into a busy street, the grandmother said.
“The internal complaint was sustained for unbecoming conduct/conduct prejudicial to good order,” Police Chief Cody Phillips said in a Thursday email.
Members of the command staff investigated the complaint, Phillips said.
“I didn’t want him to get into any trouble,” the grandmother said Thursday in a telephone interview. “I don’t feel like he should have received any punishment, but the written reprimand was better than getting fired.”
The grandmother, two other patrol officers, a neighbor and the neighbor’s 10-year-old daughter witnessed the spanking in November. Police authorities were alerted in early January and began an internal investigation.
The officer has remained on duty.
The incident occurred in early November after the grandmother called 911 because her grandchildren had run away from her and she couldn’t catch them.
“My grandson broke a backyard gate and ran down the street,” the grandmother said in the January interview.“His sister just followed him because they thought it was just fun and games.”
The family lives in south Haltom City and the children ran toward Carson Street, a major thoroughfare.
Within seconds, police arrived and the children stopped when they saw the patrol cars.
The grandmother, who has adopted the children, said she knew one of the officers who answered the call.
“Years ago, he would drive by my family’s home and check on my mother, who was ill,” the grandmother said. “He would check on her all the time. She died four years ago.”
The officer walked the two children back to their grandmother. He talked to them about the dangers of running into streets, but the children continued to have smirks on their faces, the grandmother said.
“He asked if I could get a belt and if he could spank them,” the grandmother said. “I said yes. I went in, got the small belt and came back outside.”
The officer told the grandmother it wasn’t against the law to spank the children.
First, the grandmother spanked each of them. The officer then took the 2-foot-long belt and hit each child once on the buttocks.
The children did not cry, nor were they injured, the grandmother said. The children had been spanked in the past as punishment, as well as being told to go to a corner or had toys taken away from them.
“They were told to go to their rooms and they did,” the grandmother said. “I have no complaints against that officer. We just wanted to put the fear of God in my grandchildren.”
She described the spankings as “little taps.”
Her husband was not able to punish the children at the time because he was in the back yard fixing the gate, she said.
The grandmother said she was upset that the kids ran away from her and headed to a busy street.
“I gave that officer permission to spank them,” the grandmother said in the January interview. “He didn’t hurt them.”
The grandchildren have not run away since the spanking, the grandmother said Thursday.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
