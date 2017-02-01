Lawyers at DFW Airport staying ‘until the job is done’

Lawyers working around the clock to help free people detained at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport are preparing for the long haul, they said at a news conference late Wednesday morning.
“We are not leaving until the job is done,” said co-leader Chris Hamilton. “We are going to continue to coordinate a national effort that has never occurred in this country and has never occurred in the world.”
The group of more than 150 North Texas lawyers, called DFW Detained, has helped at least 30 people detained at the airport since President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to restrict travel into the United States by people from seven predominantly Muslim countries in Africa and the Middle East.
The DFW Detained attorneys have been working pro bono in shifts. Some are set up outside the International Arrivals gate, others are working in an airport conference room and some are working remotely, Hamilton said.
“We now have one of the largest law firms in Dallas,” Hamilton said. “I would suggest we may have one of the most talented, most prestigious, most hardworking, most honest and the most knowledgeable law firms in this country.”
Hamilton said it is not known how long DFW Detained will need to work, but the group is up for the challenge.
“We’re not going to stop with this airport and we’re not going to stop with this executive order,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton and Lisa Blue, both Dallas lawyers, announced that together they are donating $100,000 for expenses. The group is also raising money on GoFundMe, primarily to defray the cost of renting the conference room. None of the money will go to pay the lawyers, Hamilton said.
At least 13 people were detained Saturday, Hamilton said, and the number of known detainees appears to decrease each day. After noon Wednesday, some of the DFW Detained lawyers said they did not know of anyone being held.
Nearly all detainees have green cards or visas, Hamilton and co-leader Angela Hunt said, and none of them in Dallas have been Syrian refugees.
“These folks have already been vetted,” Hamilton said. “Not only have they been vetted, these are legal immigrants to our country.”
Hunt said she was proud of the work done on behalf of each detainee, including an Iraqi man who was injured while he worked with the U.S. Army in Iraq.
“We’ve been fighting for people like Labeeb Issa, who worked for the U.S. Army in Iraq, and because of that he was targeted in Iraq,” Hunt said. “He came to America to be safe ... and instead of being greeted with a thank you and welcome, he was greeted with detention for 14 hours.
A federal judge granted an emergency stay for the detainees on Saturday night, and all those at DFW were eventually released. Since then, the DFW Detained attorneys have filed writs of habeas corpus on behalf of the detainees, who were released soon after each writ was filed.
The detainees were being held, some for more than 24 hours, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Spokespeople for the CBP have not responded to Star-Telegram inquiries.
The CBP has also not been giving any information to the DFW Detained lawyers, Hamilton said. The attorneys learn about detainees when contacted by friends and family members.
“It’s a black hole of information,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton criticized Trump’s order and the way the government has handled the order and court rulings.
“Various federal courts have said that this law is unconstitutional,” Hamilton said. “The government has made statements that they are no longer detaining people under this executive order; it’s just not true.
“Washington is completely dysfunctional. ... These folks inside, Customs and Border Patrol, they don’t want to wrongfully detain people, but Washington won’t allow them to let them go.”
Several Dallas religious leaders spoke at the news conference — which was also attended by a couple hundred supporters — offering a message of unity and equality.
