Accident involving gallons of glue closes part of Grapevine highway

It was a sticky situation.
A bobtail truck overturned while being towed and spilled about 300 gallons of white glue onto Texas 121 on Tuesday morning, forcing police to close part of the highway.
No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on a portion of the highway near Sandy Lake Road in east Grapevine.
As of 12:35 p.m., all northbound lanes of Texas 121 were closed, and police said they were expected to be closed until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
One southbound lane of Texas 121 was open, police said.
Crews spreading sand were on the scene, trying to open up more lanes, police said.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
