Father, son robbed at gunpoint outside their Grapevine home

Two armed suspects robbed a father and his teenage son Sunday night as the two cleaned out their car outside their home, police said.
One suspect held a gun to the head of the father while the second suspect forced the 18-year-old son to hand over his car keys and cellphone.
After taking money and the items, the suspects jumped into a dark-gray Honda Accord with tinted windows and drove away.
The robbery occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Stoneway Drive.
The 39-year-old father and his son had just returned home from making a bank deposit and started to clean out the car, police said.
“Two black males approached them with guns and demanded money,” police spokeswoman Amanda McNew said in a Monday email.
The suspects took $180 from the father, police said. The father and son were not injured.
After the suspects drove away, the son and father got into their vehicle and attempted to follow the robbers but lost them in traffic.
One suspect was described as a black man, 6 feet, 3 inches to 6 feet, 4 inches tall, athletic build, with facial hair, wearing dark clothes and a hooded jacket. The second suspect was a shorter black man, skinny, wearing dark clothes and a hooded jacket.
Both had black handguns, police said.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
