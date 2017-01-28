Juvenile arrested in connection with attack on theater director from Keller

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the assault on a theater director from Keller earlier this month.
Dallas Police say they are also still looking for the second suspect who attacked Derek Whitener in a Target parking lot on Jan. 14. The suspect is described as a black male 18-20 years old, five feet nine inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing red and blue jeans with white Nike shoes and a black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hubner at 214-671-3639 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).
Crime Stoppers is offering an award up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
On Jan. 14, Whitener stopped by the Target on Haskell Avenue in Dallas after performing in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch. Two suspicious men were following him as he entered the store, and Whitener reported them to security personnel, who asked them to leave, police said.
Around 11 p.m., Whitener walked to his car when he was approached by the suspects who then beat him with a 3-foot rod and fled on foot, police said.
In an update on Whitener’s GoFundMe page, which was has since surpassed its goal of $100,000, he’s listed as out of ICU and is in stable condition.
Whitener has worked in many theaters across North Texas in costume design, acting and directing.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN
Comments