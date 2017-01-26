Patrol increases in Grapevine after reports of 12 car burglaries

Police are increasing patrol in north Grapevine after a string of car burglaries between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.
Police said that 12 car burglaries were reported between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, most of which occurred in the north end of the city.
Half of the vehicles were unlocked at the time they were burglarized, police said.
'We had no idea this was going on while we slept.' A string of car break-ins in #Grapevine. How the public can help police, @cbsdfw @ 10. pic.twitter.com/sCpoyYrbFf— Brittany Jeffers (@BrittJeffersCBS) January 26, 2017
Shannon Stillwell told CBS DFW that her home caught the suspect on surveillance video. He can be seen casually trying to open one of the cars, which was locked, and then moving on to their other car, which was unlocked.
Guns, cash and tools were among the items stolen from the cars, CBS DFW reported.
Police believe several of the reports are connected, but not all twelve.
The surveillance video is still under review and could not be released as of Thursday morning, police said.
Grapevine police are reminding residents to remove valuables and lock their cars.
In light of recent car burglary reports, we enlisted K9 Ranger & Ofc. Sayre to remind you to lock your cars & remove valuables. pic.twitter.com/ASZeLEZ7lk— Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) January 26, 2017
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
