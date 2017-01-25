New photos released in attack on theater actor from Keller

Detectives released new surveillance photographs Wednesday of two men wanted in the brutal Jan. 14 attack of Keller theater actor and director Derek Whitener, who was beaten with a wooden rod in a Target parking lot.
The photographs show the two men at the Cityplace Station near the Target in the 2400 block of North Haskell Avenue.
Police released the new photographs in hopes that someone would recognize the men and contact authorities.
Whitener remained hospitalized Wednesday with a skull fracture.
On the night of Jan. 14, Whitener had just performed in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch, where he serves as actor and director, when he stopped by the store.
As Whitener entered the store, two men began walking toward him, police said. Surveillance video shows the two walking away as he gets to the front door. Inside, Whitener reported the two as suspicious.
Target security as well as an off-duty Dallas officer asked the two men to leave the property, police said.
Around 11 p.m., Whitener left Target and as he was walking toward his car, one of the men made a threatening statement and then beat him with the rod, police said.
The men, both in gorilla masks, fled on foot.
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis and actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson took to social media to support the theater director and included a link to Whitener’s GoFundMe page, which has now reached its goal of more than $100,000.
The men are described as black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, between the ages of 18 and 20.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-3639 or Crime Stoppers 214-373-8477.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
