City of Keller to mystery artist: We love it and we want to help

A mystery artist has painted three animals on the sides of a tunnel in a Keller park, and city staff want to meet him or her to find out how they can help.
The city’s parks crew has to deal with graffiti in the parks occasionally, but they were surprised on Jan. 11 to find a prancing doe painted in the tunnel under Bear Creek Parkway at Keller Town Center. The city posted a photo of it on Facebook, adding that if the artist would like to paint a mural in the tunnel, “call us.”
They haven’t heard from the mystery artist, but they’ve gotten two new paintings on the tunnel wall: an armadillo found on Jan. 17 and a bird found on Jan. 20. The city has posted photos of them on Facebook, and would still like to talk to the anonymous artist.
“We’d still like to meet you to discuss options for prepping the wall better, etc., for your work,” the city wrote on Facebook, adding that the parks department and Public Arts Board are excited about the surprise paintings.
If the artist chooses to speak to the city, he or she can remain anonymous to the public, said Keller spokeswoman Rachel Reynolds.
Most of the graffiti that ends up on city property — often spray-painted scribblings — have negative or immature tones, landscape crew leader Mike Sexton told the Star-Telegram.
“I’ve worked for the parks crew for 16 years and never seen anything like it,” Sexton said. “It’s the coolest graffiti I’ve ever come across.”
