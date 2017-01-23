Northeast Tarrant

January 23, 2017 7:43 AM

Second victim identified after fatal wrong-way crash in Southlake

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

SOUTHLAKE

Both victims of a fatal wrong-way crash Sunday on a Southlake highway have been identified.

Jeremy Brazzel, 40, was identified late Sunday as the second victim of the fiery crash on Texas 114 early Sunday morning, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner. Mary Chenoweth, 58, of Bedford, had been identified as the other victim.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 a.m. on eastbound Texas 114 near Kimball Avenue. Police noted that one vehicle had been traveling westbound in the eastbound lane when it collided with another vehicle.

Brazzel and Chenoweth were in separate vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine, but the condition of that person was unavailable.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Related content

Northeast Tarrant

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mavericks Insider: Dallas finishes soft part of schedule against Knicks

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos