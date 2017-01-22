Two killed in fiery wrong-way crash on state highway in Southlake

Two people died early Sunday from injuries they suffered in a fiery wrong-way crash on Texas 114, authorities said.
Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified one of the victim as Mary Chenoweth, 58, of Bedford. She died at the scene.
The name of the other victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.
One person was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine, but the condition of that person was unavailable.
The crash was reported shortly after 1 a.m. on eastbound Texas 114 near Kimball Avenue.
Police noted that one vehicle had been traveling westbound in the eastbound lane when it collided with another vehicle.
A man and a woman who were in separate vehicles died from injuries suffered in the fiery collision, police said.
Police closed down the eastbound lanes of Texas 114 for several hours as authorities investigated the fatal crash.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
