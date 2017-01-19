Bedford lawmaker determined to stop in-state tuition for undocumented students

2:24 Area football stars drawn to U.S. Army bowl game Pause

2:59 How U.S. coins are made

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration