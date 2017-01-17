Autopsy: Oklahoma State student from Bedford died of alcohol poisoning

An Oklahoma State University student from Bedford who was found dead at a frat house in November died from alcohol poisoning, according to an autopsy released Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.
Brandon Matthew Cavazos, 20, was found unresponsive about 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the OSU Sigma Chi house. His death was ruled an accident.
The autopsy report said his blood ethanol level was 0.35, more than four times the amount considered to be legally drunk, according to the AP.
An enlarged heart was also listed as a contributing factor, the autopsy report said.
A GoFundMe page created for Cavazos after his death raised more than $20,000.
“While we're so excited for our OSU Cowboy to join heaven's choir,” the page said, “we're still here brokenhearted and wondering why... How this could have happened to the nicest guy with the biggest heart on earth.”
