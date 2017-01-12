Birdville’s Smithfield Elementary nominated as a Blue Ribbon School

Smithfield Elementary in North Richland Hills has been nominated by the Texas Education Agency as a 2017 Blue Ribbon School, along with 25 others in Texas.
The program, founded in 1982, recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students perform at high academic levels.
Smithfield Elementary is among 21 elementary schools in the Birdville school district.
“With more than 7,000 campuses evaluated, Smithfield was one of only 26 Texas campuses selected for this prestigious honor,” said Superintendent Darrell Brown in a statement. “We are proud of the students and staff at Smithfield Elementary for being one of a select group.”
Smithfield received a “met standard” accountability rating for the 2015-16 school year. It also received several distinctions, including academic achievement in English language arts/reading and in math.
Under the “work-in-progress” A-F letter grades that were released Jan. 6, the school received A’s in student achievement and closing performance gaps, a B in student progress and a C in postsecondary readiness.
In 2015-16, Smithfield had 416 students — 7 percent African-American, 17.3 percent Hispanic and 68.3 percent white. Thirty-three percent of students are listed as economically disadvantaged.
Nominated schools were selected based on exemplary performance on state assessments, the TEA said in a press release. Each school has an economically disadvantaged population of 22 percent or more.
The schools will now compete in a rigorous application process through the U.S. Education Department. The national winners will be selected in September. Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
