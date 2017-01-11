Email scammers target Euless residents with traffic tickets

Police warned Euless residents Wednesday about an email scam that seeks personal information and money from the victims.
In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, the Euless Police Department urged residents to “ignore and delete immediately” emails asking for payments.
“This is an attempt to obtain information about you for identity theft purposes,” the Facebook post said. “The only place to pay a traffic citation is at the City of Euless court.”
A screenshot of the email shows that the scammers notified the residents they they had to pay their citations within 72 hours online through a link provided in the email.
