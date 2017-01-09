Irving teen faces charges in death of girlfriend’s child

A 1-year-old girl who was found unconscious last week at Irving home has died and a teen faces charges in the case, police said Monday.
Investigators also believe Allante M. Edwards, 19, abused his own 6-month-old son.
Edwards was arrested last week and faces two counts of injury to a child, police said Monday.
Investigators began an investigation Wednesday after emergency crews responded to a home in the 1900 block of Rosebud Drive.
When they arrived, crews found an unresponsive child in the home. The girl was taken to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas where it was determined that the child had suffered a severe brain injury and other internal injuries, police said.
The girl had been at home with Edwards, her mother’s boyfriend and two other young children including Edwards’ 6-month-old son, police said.
Detectives interviewed Edwards about the girl’s injuries.
Based on Edwards’ story and other details that investigators discovered, Edwards was arrested.
Doctors later examined Edwards’ son and a 3-year-old girl who were in the house at the time crews found the unconscious child.
“The 6-month-old was also found to have injuries consistent with having been assaulted,” Officer James McLellan said in a Monday news release.
McLellan said detectives were notified Monday morning that the 1-year-old girl had died after being removed from life support.
Edwards remained in the Irving Jail Monday in lieu of $125,000 bail.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
