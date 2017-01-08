Standoff in Flower Mound ends with arrest of burglary suspect

A burglary suspect held police at bay for three hours Sunday morning before SWAT team members rushed into an apartment and arrested him.
No injuries were reported in the standoff at the Nexus Lakeside Apartments, 2501 Lakeside Parkway, near Grapevine Lake.
The name of the suspect who was taken into custody about 8 a.m. had not been released.
The standoff began about 5 a.m. at the complex after police several calls of a possible burglary in progress and the sound of breaking glass.
Officers located the apartment with broken glass and observed a possible burglary suspect inside of the residence.
“Officers did not immediately go into the apartment because they did not know if the homeowner was inside,” Police Capt. Wess Griffin said in a telephone interview.
SWAT team members were called to the scene and authorities attempted to contact the suspect by throwing a telephone into the apartment.
The suspect never made contact with authorities, Griffin said.
SWAT team members arrested the man a short time later after they rushed into the apartment. The man was arrested without incident.
