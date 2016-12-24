North Richland Hills police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a fatal motorcycle crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Mid Cities Boulevard.
A vintage 1934 Ford two-door was traveling eastbound and the motorcycle, a 2008 Yamaha, was traveling in the same direction. The motorcyclist tried to pass in the left lane, according to a news release from the North Richland Hills Police Department.
For an unknown reason, the Ford lost control and struck the motorcycle, the release said. The motorcyclist died, according to the release.
The driver of the Ford, a 63-year-old man from North Richland Hills, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said. The name of the motorcycle operator is being withheld until the family can be notified, the release said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
