Most wanted sex offender from Hurst arrested in Missouri

5:08 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers Pause

0:34 Dak Prescott explains Ezekiel Elliott's Salvation Army bucket dive

3:16 Mac Attack says Dak Has QB Controversy

0:37 Dez Bryant says Sean Lee is an animal

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

0:35 Cowboys DE David Irving can't stop smiling after his big day

0:41 TCU players Williams, Washburn ready for Top 25 ranking

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:13 TCU's Dixon breaks down the rout of Texas Southern