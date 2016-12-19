Most wanted sex offender from Hurst arrested in Missouri

A Hurst sex offender who had been placed on the state’s most wanted list was arrested in Missouri last week, officials announced Monday.
Zachary Aaron Jenkins, 31, was arrested Wednesday at a home in Springfield, Mo., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Springfield police had received a tip from DPS that Jenkins might be at the home. They surrounded the home, and Jenkins surrendered, a DPS press release said.
Jenkins had been wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, a probation violation in an indecency with a child case, two counts of forgery and fraud.
He was convicted of the child indecency charge from Bedford last year and sentenced to 10 years of probation. The case involved a 9-year-old girl, according to the DPS.
