Man dies after being run over by an asphalt roller in Colleyville

A man died while working on a road project at a construction site Thursday in Colleyville.
The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Cheek-Sparker Road when a Tarrant County asphalt roller ran over a city of Colleyville employee, said Marc Flake, Tarrant County spokesman.
The employee, Brandon Heep, 30, of Saginaw, was taken to a hospital in Grapevine, where he died from his injuries at 9:37 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased,” Flake said.
The accident is being investigated by Tarrant County.
No other details were immediately available.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments