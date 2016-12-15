Victim identified in fatal North Richland Hills crash on Blvd. 26

A 25-year-old woman killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night in North Richland Hills has been identified as Melissa Dawn Mitchem, of Fort Worth.
Mitchem was riding in the back seat of a Chevrolet Cruze sedan when it was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Boulevard 26.
The Cruze was trying to turn north onto Boulevard 26 from Birchwood Drive, police said. After it was hit by the pickup truck, the car caught fire and became engulfed in flames.
The driver and another passenger were able to get out of the vehicle and survive, police said.
After hitting the Cruze, the pickup truck struck a Lexus vehicle that was stopped in traffic. The driver of the truck and the driver of the Lexus were not injured.
Police are still investigating the crash.
