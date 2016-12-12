Gas leak in Southlake forces neighborhood evacuation

A gas leak forced the evacuation of a Southlake neighborhood Monday afternoon, police tweeted.
The gas line was severed in the 2900 block of Sutton Place. Residents were being asked to stay away until crews completed repairs.
@atmosenergy is repairing a severed gas line in the 2900 blk, Sutton Place. Residents asked to stay away until repairs are complete. pic.twitter.com/TR6EqipvvU— City of Southlake (@CityofSouthlake) December 12, 2016
About 27 homes had to be evacuated, according to WFAA-TV.
UPDATE: 27 homes evacuated @ Southlake due to gas leak (worker hit a line)- area closed to traffic while Atmos makes repairs: https://t.co/WXU3sek8KC— WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) December 12, 2016
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
