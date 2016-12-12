Northeast Tarrant

December 12, 2016

Gas leak in Southlake forces neighborhood evacuation

By Ryan Osborne

SOUTHLAKE

A gas leak forced the evacuation of a Southlake neighborhood Monday afternoon, police tweeted.

The gas line was severed in the 2900 block of Sutton Place. Residents were being asked to stay away until crews completed repairs.

About 27 homes had to be evacuated, according to WFAA-TV.

