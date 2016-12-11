Motorcyclist dies in Euless wreck

A motorcyclist died Saturday night from injuries he suffered when he crashed his vehicle on Mid Cities Boulevard, police said.
He was identified as Jaden Sims, 18, of Richland Hills, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Patrol officers responded to a major accident call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of E. Mid Cities Boulevard.
Sims was traveling on Mid Cities Boulevard when his motorcycle hit a curb, police said. Police did not provide any details on what caused Sims to lose control of his motorcycle.
No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.
